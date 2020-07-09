157 Episode

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully upgraded NEW home in the Cadence Park. Private with views and easy access to community amenities.



Spacious gourmet kitchen on the second floor includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops. the first floor has one bedroom with private bathroom , 3nd Floor have 3 bedrooms, including the master suite. Master suite overlooks gorgeous art walk views. Laundry room and other 2 bedroom



Home is within boundary of award winning Irvine Unified School District -- walking distance to brand new Cadence Park K-

8 School and a short bike ride to Portola High School. you will enjoy live in this brand new and beautiful place call home .