156 Plum Lily
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
156 Plum Lily
156 Plum Lily
·
No Longer Available
Location
156 Plum Lily, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Medical and Science Complex
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new house by Irvine Pacific.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 156 Plum Lily have any available units?
156 Plum Lily doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 156 Plum Lily have?
Some of 156 Plum Lily's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 156 Plum Lily currently offering any rent specials?
156 Plum Lily is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Plum Lily pet-friendly?
No, 156 Plum Lily is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 156 Plum Lily offer parking?
Yes, 156 Plum Lily offers parking.
Does 156 Plum Lily have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Plum Lily does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Plum Lily have a pool?
No, 156 Plum Lily does not have a pool.
Does 156 Plum Lily have accessible units?
No, 156 Plum Lily does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Plum Lily have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Plum Lily has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Plum Lily have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Plum Lily does not have units with air conditioning.
