155 Fieldwood

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Wonderful opportunity to own one of the best floor plans & greatest locations that Great Park has to offer. Home is sunny,

cheerful, and features attention to all the details you want for a turn key home. Open concept floor plans brings all the space you

need together. The great room & dining area open out to one another and also features access to the outdoors. Gourmet kitchen

is perfect for gathering. Enjoy SS appliances (5 burner stove/double ovens), oversized center island, and loads of cabinet space.

Perfect floor plan with main floor bed/bath offers options for multi-generational families and guests. Upstairs an additional 3

bedrooms offer privacy. The master suite has plenty of natural light. Master bath with soaking tub, glass framed shower stall. and

an abundant walk in closet. Highlights are too many to mention but includes loads of plantation shutters, recessed lights, neutral

toned carpet upstairs, Main floor offers gorgeous wood floors. Great Park is one of Irvine's most coveted neighborhoods with Jr.

sized Olympic pool, greenhouse, parks, and loads of picnic areas. Attend Irvine Unified Schools and have the ease of close

proximity to shopping, tolls, and entertainment.