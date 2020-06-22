All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

155 Fieldwood

155 Fieldwood · No Longer Available
Location

155 Fieldwood, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful opportunity to own one of the best floor plans & greatest locations that Great Park has to offer. Home is sunny,
cheerful, and features attention to all the details you want for a turn key home. Open concept floor plans brings all the space you
need together. The great room & dining area open out to one another and also features access to the outdoors. Gourmet kitchen
is perfect for gathering. Enjoy SS appliances (5 burner stove/double ovens), oversized center island, and loads of cabinet space.
Perfect floor plan with main floor bed/bath offers options for multi-generational families and guests. Upstairs an additional 3
bedrooms offer privacy. The master suite has plenty of natural light. Master bath with soaking tub, glass framed shower stall. and
an abundant walk in closet. Highlights are too many to mention but includes loads of plantation shutters, recessed lights, neutral
toned carpet upstairs, Main floor offers gorgeous wood floors. Great Park is one of Irvine's most coveted neighborhoods with Jr.
sized Olympic pool, greenhouse, parks, and loads of picnic areas. Attend Irvine Unified Schools and have the ease of close
proximity to shopping, tolls, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Fieldwood have any available units?
155 Fieldwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 155 Fieldwood have?
Some of 155 Fieldwood's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Fieldwood currently offering any rent specials?
155 Fieldwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Fieldwood pet-friendly?
No, 155 Fieldwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 155 Fieldwood offer parking?
No, 155 Fieldwood does not offer parking.
Does 155 Fieldwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Fieldwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Fieldwood have a pool?
Yes, 155 Fieldwood has a pool.
Does 155 Fieldwood have accessible units?
No, 155 Fieldwood does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Fieldwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Fieldwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Fieldwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Fieldwood does not have units with air conditioning.
