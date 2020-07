Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Well kept 2 bedrooms, 2 Bath upstairs unit in the lovely Westpark community condo. This unit has central air conditioning, newer wall-to-wall carpet, high ceiling, freshly painted, forced air, microwave, stove, newer dishwasher. Includes a refrigerator, washer, dryer and is located near the community pool. Bright and clean condition. Removed popcorn at the ceiling, installed recessed the kitchen lights. Closed to pool and guest parking.