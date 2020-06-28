152 Pavilion Park

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

* Must See ** Highly Upgraded Home offers an Entertainers Kitchen with Over-Sized Island and Beautiful Counters & Backsplash. Great Room with Fireplace. The Main Floor features a Double Volume Formal Dining a Gorgeous Den and Master Bedroom plus two generous size Bedrooms. The Second Floor features Two Large Bedrooms each with a Private Bathroom and a Large Loft and Balcony. The Home offers gorgeous Porcelain Tile in Kitchen, Living Spaces and Bathrooms and Hardwood Floors in All Bedrooms and Stairs. Whole house LED Recessed Lighting and Flat Panel TV Prewire in Every Room. Upgraded Light Fixtures including custom Chandeliers and Sconces and outdoor Lighting. The kitchen offers Built-in KitchenAid Professional Stainless Steel Upgraded Appliances. Large Laundry Room with top of the line Washer and Gas Dryer. Folding Door opens the Great Room to a Large Outdoor Room with a Stone Wall and Flat Panel TV. Professionally Landscaped, Travertine Driveway and Walkways, Mature Trees, and a Stone BBQ Island w/ Seating provide a Serene Delightful Outdoor Environment /Entertainment Area.