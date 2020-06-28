All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

152 Pavilion Park

152 Pavilion Park · No Longer Available
Location

152 Pavilion Park, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
* Must See ** Highly Upgraded Home offers an Entertainers Kitchen with Over-Sized Island and Beautiful Counters & Backsplash. Great Room with Fireplace. The Main Floor features a Double Volume Formal Dining a Gorgeous Den and Master Bedroom plus two generous size Bedrooms. The Second Floor features Two Large Bedrooms each with a Private Bathroom and a Large Loft and Balcony. The Home offers gorgeous Porcelain Tile in Kitchen, Living Spaces and Bathrooms and Hardwood Floors in All Bedrooms and Stairs. Whole house LED Recessed Lighting and Flat Panel TV Prewire in Every Room. Upgraded Light Fixtures including custom Chandeliers and Sconces and outdoor Lighting. The kitchen offers Built-in KitchenAid Professional Stainless Steel Upgraded Appliances. Large Laundry Room with top of the line Washer and Gas Dryer. Folding Door opens the Great Room to a Large Outdoor Room with a Stone Wall and Flat Panel TV. Professionally Landscaped, Travertine Driveway and Walkways, Mature Trees, and a Stone BBQ Island w/ Seating provide a Serene Delightful Outdoor Environment /Entertainment Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Pavilion Park have any available units?
152 Pavilion Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 152 Pavilion Park have?
Some of 152 Pavilion Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Pavilion Park currently offering any rent specials?
152 Pavilion Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Pavilion Park pet-friendly?
No, 152 Pavilion Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 152 Pavilion Park offer parking?
No, 152 Pavilion Park does not offer parking.
Does 152 Pavilion Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Pavilion Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Pavilion Park have a pool?
No, 152 Pavilion Park does not have a pool.
Does 152 Pavilion Park have accessible units?
No, 152 Pavilion Park does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Pavilion Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Pavilion Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Pavilion Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Pavilion Park does not have units with air conditioning.
