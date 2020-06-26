152 Hargrove

Amenities

pool playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

Welcome Home! Very rare opportunity in the community of Eastwood! Petaluma Collection Residence Two detached condo featuring three bedrooms upstairs & two and a half baths with almost 1900 sqft total living area. The home presents the finest interior elements throughout with the expanded dining room. Premium interior paint, crown molding and recess lights, caesarstone countertop in the kitchen. Very private and quiet lot with pavers covering the backyard. This home is located within the best school district in Irvine, walking distance to Eastwood Elementary School which is located in the center of the community. You will also enjoy Resort-style Eastwood community amenities, including pools, spas, sports courts, tot lots, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds and parks. Shopping and dining conveniently located at nearby Zion Market, Woodbury Town Center, Jeffrey Ranch 99 plaza and Irvine Spectrum, and lot more.