Amenities

recently renovated pool playground

Beautiful fully detached 3 bedroom plus loft home in a quiet location with lots of natural light, walking distance to 4 neighborhood parks and steps to a large playground and multiple pool facility. Upgraded flooring and kitchen. Zero maintenance home (front yard maintained by association and zeroscaped back yard). Conveniently located with easy access to freeways, restaurants, and the Irvine Spectrum.