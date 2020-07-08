All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1509 Solvay Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1509 Solvay Aisle
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

1509 Solvay Aisle

1509 Solvay Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1509 Solvay Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
For private showing text or call (714) 494-5562
Beautiful Upper level, End unit 2 bedroom/2 bath in Westpark-Brio Complex. Enjoy the extra quiet, private location of this condo with no one living above or below you. Located at the penthouse level, all bedrooms and baths are on one level. Very light and bright with ample windows, vaulted ceilings and open floor plan, neutral tone interior paint and carpet. Convenient inside laundry room. Separate eating area off the kitchen/living room. Living room has a Beautiful gas fireplace and recessed lighting. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, tile floor and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #2 has mirrored closet doors and built in shelving. The master bedroom is very roomy and has a ceiling fan. Master bath has a walk in closet with built-ins and a dual sink vanity. Enjoy the cozy porch with a view of the community pool and picnic area. Walk just steps to your 2 car garage. Enjoy sparkling association amenities including pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Located near 'Diamond Jamboree’ and ‘The District’ with popular restaurants, entertainment and Whole Foods Market! Convenient to all freeways! Located in the Distinguished Irvine School district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Solvay Aisle have any available units?
1509 Solvay Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1509 Solvay Aisle have?
Some of 1509 Solvay Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Solvay Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Solvay Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Solvay Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Solvay Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1509 Solvay Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Solvay Aisle offers parking.
Does 1509 Solvay Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Solvay Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Solvay Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Solvay Aisle has a pool.
Does 1509 Solvay Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1509 Solvay Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Solvay Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Solvay Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Solvay Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Solvay Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology