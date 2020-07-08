1509 Solvay Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

For private showing text or call (714) 494-5562

Beautiful Upper level, End unit 2 bedroom/2 bath in Westpark-Brio Complex. Enjoy the extra quiet, private location of this condo with no one living above or below you. Located at the penthouse level, all bedrooms and baths are on one level. Very light and bright with ample windows, vaulted ceilings and open floor plan, neutral tone interior paint and carpet. Convenient inside laundry room. Separate eating area off the kitchen/living room. Living room has a Beautiful gas fireplace and recessed lighting. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, tile floor and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #2 has mirrored closet doors and built in shelving. The master bedroom is very roomy and has a ceiling fan. Master bath has a walk in closet with built-ins and a dual sink vanity. Enjoy the cozy porch with a view of the community pool and picnic area. Walk just steps to your 2 car garage. Enjoy sparkling association amenities including pools, spas, sport courts, parks, and greenbelts. Located near 'Diamond Jamboree’ and ‘The District’ with popular restaurants, entertainment and Whole Foods Market! Convenient to all freeways! Located in the Distinguished Irvine School district!