Rare single level with no steps! Very popular floor plan and attached only on one side. Shows great with low pile off white carpet and smooth ceilings. Currently set up as 2 bedroom with den although privacy doors have been installed on the den allowing it to be used as a bedroom! Upgraded baths with newer fixtures and lighting. Master shower upgraded with custom tile work and designer handicap bars. Kitchen has recently been upgraded with granite and Frigidaire Gallery stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Private atrium for a great breakfast area off the kitchen. Light and bright through out and PRISTINE! Great location inside the loop and close to the lake. This home is wheelchair accessible and additional parking is located just outside the home. Woodbridge offers soooo many amenities which is why it is one of the most popular villages in Irvine. Owner will NOT accept pets or smokers so please don't ask. Great home looking for a great tenant!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Northgrove have any available units?
15 Northgrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Northgrove have?
Some of 15 Northgrove's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Northgrove currently offering any rent specials?
15 Northgrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Northgrove pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Northgrove is pet friendly.
Does 15 Northgrove offer parking?
Yes, 15 Northgrove offers parking.
Does 15 Northgrove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Northgrove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Northgrove have a pool?
No, 15 Northgrove does not have a pool.
Does 15 Northgrove have accessible units?
Yes, 15 Northgrove has accessible units.
Does 15 Northgrove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Northgrove has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Northgrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Northgrove does not have units with air conditioning.
