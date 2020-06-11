15 Northgrove

Amenities

Rare single level with no steps! Very popular floor plan and attached only on one side. Shows great with low pile off white carpet and smooth ceilings. Currently set up as 2 bedroom with den although privacy doors have been installed on the den allowing it to be used as a bedroom! Upgraded baths with newer fixtures and lighting. Master shower upgraded with custom tile work and designer handicap bars. Kitchen has recently been upgraded with granite and Frigidaire Gallery stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Private atrium for a great breakfast area off the kitchen. Light and bright through out and PRISTINE! Great location inside the loop and close to the lake. This home is wheelchair accessible and additional parking is located just outside the home. Woodbridge offers soooo many amenities which is why it is one of the most popular villages in Irvine. Owner will NOT accept pets or smokers so please don't ask. Great home looking for a great tenant!