Irvine, CA
15 Glenhaven Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

15 Glenhaven Lane

15 Glenhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

15 Glenhaven Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Fully upgraded executive home you have been waiting for... an architectural gem situated in a premier location behind 24-hr gate guarded Northwood Pointe community. This large estate offers complete privacy with no neighbors behind, truly a rare find. 4 bedroom + large bonus room, 3.5 bath, downstairs guest suite, large separate downstairs office/music room/den/library with own dual French door entrance from outside. Splendid marble flooring throughout downstairs & upstairs baths. Spacious gourmet kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite counter, island tops, backsplash, breakfast area, built in fridge... Handsome fireplace in living room and family room. Custom built entertainment center with surrounding sound system. Highly upgraded master bathroom with custom marble shower-surround, granite counter...Designer features throughout, including plantation shutters, crown and base molding, custom paint, cedar organizer closet, garage organizer, security system... And what a yard, fountain in courtyard, build in barbecue station, handsome outdoor fireplace, perfectly designed for outdoor living...Excellent neighborhood with many amenities, two tennis courts, two swimming pools, close to award winning schools and shopping. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Glenhaven Lane have any available units?
15 Glenhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Glenhaven Lane have?
Some of 15 Glenhaven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Glenhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Glenhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Glenhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15 Glenhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Glenhaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15 Glenhaven Lane offers parking.
Does 15 Glenhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Glenhaven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Glenhaven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15 Glenhaven Lane has a pool.
Does 15 Glenhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 Glenhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Glenhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Glenhaven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Glenhaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Glenhaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
