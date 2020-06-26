15 Glenhaven Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool guest suite

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite tennis court

Fully upgraded executive home you have been waiting for... an architectural gem situated in a premier location behind 24-hr gate guarded Northwood Pointe community. This large estate offers complete privacy with no neighbors behind, truly a rare find. 4 bedroom + large bonus room, 3.5 bath, downstairs guest suite, large separate downstairs office/music room/den/library with own dual French door entrance from outside. Splendid marble flooring throughout downstairs & upstairs baths. Spacious gourmet kitchen with hardwood cabinets, granite counter, island tops, backsplash, breakfast area, built in fridge... Handsome fireplace in living room and family room. Custom built entertainment center with surrounding sound system. Highly upgraded master bathroom with custom marble shower-surround, granite counter...Designer features throughout, including plantation shutters, crown and base molding, custom paint, cedar organizer closet, garage organizer, security system... And what a yard, fountain in courtyard, build in barbecue station, handsome outdoor fireplace, perfectly designed for outdoor living...Excellent neighborhood with many amenities, two tennis courts, two swimming pools, close to award winning schools and shopping. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.