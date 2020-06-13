All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 15 Aldergrove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
15 Aldergrove
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

15 Aldergrove

15 Aldergrove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15 Aldergrove, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
THis very stylish modern condo is located on one of the prettiest tree-lined Cul de Sacs in Woodbridge! Just one block to the North Lake , Eastshore Elementary, the North Lake Tennis Club and a private beach! This is a terrific plan with a comfortable living and dining room plus family room that opens into the kitchen. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled. You will love the granite topped kitchen Island and custom cabinets. The downstairs flooring is hardwood with carpeted stairs and and bedrooms. All the bedrooms are spacious and will be freshly painted when the homeowners move out July 19th. All appliances are included including the stainless steel refrigerator and new washer and dryer. Eastshore Elementary offers the advanced Appis program and Lakeside Middle School has earned the National Blue Ribbon award. Just up the street is a quiet Adult pool and Jacuzzi. 2 other pools are within the neighborhood on Ashwood and Eastshore. The home is located in the acclaimed community of WoodbridgeThe home is in excellent condition and will be available to show Sunday June 30th when the lockbox goes on! It will be open Sunday afternoon 1-5 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Aldergrove have any available units?
15 Aldergrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Aldergrove have?
Some of 15 Aldergrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Aldergrove currently offering any rent specials?
15 Aldergrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Aldergrove pet-friendly?
No, 15 Aldergrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Aldergrove offer parking?
Yes, 15 Aldergrove offers parking.
Does 15 Aldergrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Aldergrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Aldergrove have a pool?
Yes, 15 Aldergrove has a pool.
Does 15 Aldergrove have accessible units?
No, 15 Aldergrove does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Aldergrove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Aldergrove has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Aldergrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Aldergrove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology