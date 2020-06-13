15 Aldergrove

Amenities

THis very stylish modern condo is located on one of the prettiest tree-lined Cul de Sacs in Woodbridge! Just one block to the North Lake , Eastshore Elementary, the North Lake Tennis Club and a private beach! This is a terrific plan with a comfortable living and dining room plus family room that opens into the kitchen. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled. You will love the granite topped kitchen Island and custom cabinets. The downstairs flooring is hardwood with carpeted stairs and and bedrooms. All the bedrooms are spacious and will be freshly painted when the homeowners move out July 19th. All appliances are included including the stainless steel refrigerator and new washer and dryer. Eastshore Elementary offers the advanced Appis program and Lakeside Middle School has earned the National Blue Ribbon award. Just up the street is a quiet Adult pool and Jacuzzi. 2 other pools are within the neighborhood on Ashwood and Eastshore. The home is located in the acclaimed community of WoodbridgeThe home is in excellent condition and will be available to show Sunday June 30th when the lockbox goes on! It will be open Sunday afternoon 1-5 pm