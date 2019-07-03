All apartments in Irvine
146 Agostino

146 Agostino · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

146 Agostino, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in the best part of community of Las Palmas, facing the big greenbelt and parking area.Walking distance to the community swimming pool. Living room with Cathedral Ceiling and fireplace.Plantation Shutters throughout.From the dining area over look the private patio.Central air condition, Laminate wood floor in living room. Carpet on stairs and second floor.New paint.Mirror closet doors, formal inside laundry room. direct access to the two car garage .Close to shopping,restaurants,award winning schools including the best University High school ,Rancho San Joaquin Golf course and bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Agostino have any available units?
146 Agostino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 146 Agostino have?
Some of 146 Agostino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Agostino currently offering any rent specials?
146 Agostino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Agostino pet-friendly?
No, 146 Agostino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 146 Agostino offer parking?
Yes, 146 Agostino offers parking.
Does 146 Agostino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Agostino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Agostino have a pool?
Yes, 146 Agostino has a pool.
Does 146 Agostino have accessible units?
No, 146 Agostino does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Agostino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Agostino has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Agostino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Agostino has units with air conditioning.
