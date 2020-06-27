143 Neptune

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immaculate 3BD/3Ba Condo in North Irvine built in 2016. This property is cozy, only steps away from the community pool and play ground. 10 ft tall ceiling highlights a sunlit open floor plan for living room, dining area, kitchen, and family room. Enjoy breakfast off the kitchen island. The good sized chef's kitchen is outfitted with all almost-new appliances. A balcony off the living room offers a relaxation spot. Two suites are on the upper level, and one bedroom is on the lower level. Minutes from schools, shopping, and freeway.

Attached 2-car garage