All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 143 Neptune.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
143 Neptune
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

143 Neptune

143 Neptune · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

143 Neptune, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate 3BD/3Ba Condo in North Irvine built in 2016. This property is cozy, only steps away from the community pool and play ground. 10 ft tall ceiling highlights a sunlit open floor plan for living room, dining area, kitchen, and family room. Enjoy breakfast off the kitchen island. The good sized chef's kitchen is outfitted with all almost-new appliances. A balcony off the living room offers a relaxation spot. Two suites are on the upper level, and one bedroom is on the lower level. Minutes from schools, shopping, and freeway.
Attached 2-car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Neptune have any available units?
143 Neptune doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Neptune have?
Some of 143 Neptune's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Neptune currently offering any rent specials?
143 Neptune is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Neptune pet-friendly?
No, 143 Neptune is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Neptune offer parking?
Yes, 143 Neptune offers parking.
Does 143 Neptune have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Neptune does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Neptune have a pool?
Yes, 143 Neptune has a pool.
Does 143 Neptune have accessible units?
No, 143 Neptune does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Neptune have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Neptune has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Neptune have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Neptune does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology