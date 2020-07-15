143 Falcon Rdg

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom single family home at Portola Spring Talis offers a bright, spacious floor plan with high ceilings, large windows and plenty of natural lights. A bi-fold sliding glass doors in the living room will lead you to a private charming courtyard. The spacious kitchen features classic Shaker style cabinets and Quartz countertops, and is complete with gourmet Bosch stainless steel appliances including a 30” five burner cooktop with hood, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer is included in an individual laundry room with cabinetry.

One bedroom with en-suite bath is conveniently located on the first floor. The luxurious master suite has walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate bathtub and stall shower. A bonus multi-purpose loft on the second floor can be used as an entertainment room or an office room. The home is convenient

Designer selected tile at entry, kitchen and baths

Come to see it yourself and you will love it! Furniture in the living room are included!