Irvine, CA
143 Falcon Rdg
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

143 Falcon Rdg

143 Falcon Ridge · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

143 Falcon Ridge, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
This stunning 4 bedroom single family home at Portola Spring Talis offers a bright, spacious floor plan with high ceilings, large windows and plenty of natural lights. A bi-fold sliding glass doors in the living room will lead you to a private charming courtyard. The spacious kitchen features classic Shaker style cabinets and Quartz countertops, and is complete with gourmet Bosch stainless steel appliances including a 30” five burner cooktop with hood, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer is included in an individual laundry room with cabinetry.
One bedroom with en-suite bath is conveniently located on the first floor. The luxurious master suite has walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate bathtub and stall shower. A bonus multi-purpose loft on the second floor can be used as an entertainment room or an office room. The home is convenient
Designer selected tile at entry, kitchen and baths
Come to see it yourself and you will love it! Furniture in the living room are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Falcon Rdg have any available units?
143 Falcon Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Falcon Rdg have?
Some of 143 Falcon Rdg's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Falcon Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
143 Falcon Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Falcon Rdg pet-friendly?
No, 143 Falcon Rdg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Falcon Rdg offer parking?
No, 143 Falcon Rdg does not offer parking.
Does 143 Falcon Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Falcon Rdg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Falcon Rdg have a pool?
No, 143 Falcon Rdg does not have a pool.
Does 143 Falcon Rdg have accessible units?
No, 143 Falcon Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Falcon Rdg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Falcon Rdg has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Falcon Rdg have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Falcon Rdg does not have units with air conditioning.
