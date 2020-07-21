142 Stallion

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

Beautiful fully upgraded detached home in the heart of Orchard Hills. This home features a formal entry, and a spacious open floor plan

bringing tons of natural light into the building. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and is open to the living

room. The large master suite is downstairs for ease of access and privacy. The backyard is spacious and designed for entertainment and

relaxation. Flooring consists of upgraded tile, and carpet. Two large bedrooms are upstairs with a beautiful shared bathroom. This

community features tennis courts, basketball courts, parks and much more! This home is close to the Orchard Hills Shopping Center, Irvine

Spectrum, 5 Freeway and more! Come see this home today!!!