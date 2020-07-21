All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

142 Stallion

142 Stallion · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

142 Stallion, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Beautiful fully upgraded detached home in the heart of Orchard Hills. This home features a formal entry, and a spacious open floor plan
bringing tons of natural light into the building. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and is open to the living
room. The large master suite is downstairs for ease of access and privacy. The backyard is spacious and designed for entertainment and
relaxation. Flooring consists of upgraded tile, and carpet. Two large bedrooms are upstairs with a beautiful shared bathroom. This
community features tennis courts, basketball courts, parks and much more! This home is close to the Orchard Hills Shopping Center, Irvine
Spectrum, 5 Freeway and more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Stallion have any available units?
142 Stallion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 142 Stallion have?
Some of 142 Stallion's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Stallion currently offering any rent specials?
142 Stallion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Stallion pet-friendly?
No, 142 Stallion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 142 Stallion offer parking?
No, 142 Stallion does not offer parking.
Does 142 Stallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Stallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Stallion have a pool?
No, 142 Stallion does not have a pool.
Does 142 Stallion have accessible units?
No, 142 Stallion does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Stallion have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Stallion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Stallion have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Stallion does not have units with air conditioning.
