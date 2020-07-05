All apartments in Irvine
Location

1416 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4th floor 2BR 2 BA with a LOFT on the 4th floor with no one above you in a resort style community of Avenue One in Irvine ...

18 foot ceiling in the living room, newer carpets, inside laundry, newer stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, 2 spacious bathrooms, with all ameneties such as olympic size pool , excersize room, indoor basketball court, beautifully updated clubhouse, close to shops and freeways in the center of irvine ..... Gated Community as well ...

2 Car Tandem parking on top floor of the garage structure no covered ....

Trash is also part of the Rent

Lowest priced Loft in the community !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Scholarship have any available units?
1416 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1416 Scholarship have?
Some of 1416 Scholarship's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1416 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1416 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1416 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1416 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.

