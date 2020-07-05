1416 Scholarship

Amenities
Beautiful 4th floor 2BR 2 BA with a LOFT on the 4th floor with no one above you in a resort style community of Avenue One in Irvine ...
18 foot ceiling in the living room, newer carpets, inside laundry, newer stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, 2 spacious bathrooms, with all ameneties such as olympic size pool , excersize room, indoor basketball court, beautifully updated clubhouse, close to shops and freeways in the center of irvine ..... Gated Community as well ...
2 Car Tandem parking on top floor of the garage structure no covered ....
Trash is also part of the Rent
Lowest priced Loft in the community !!