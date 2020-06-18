All apartments in Irvine
1410 Nolita

Location

1410 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Almost Fully Furnished Brand New two-bedroom, single-story condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine Business Center (furniture is negotiable). Living space includes great room, dining room, outdoor deck off the great room, and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space. The master suite and secondary bedroom come equipped with a walk-in closet. This 2.2-acre community centerpiece features an approximately 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle, including state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio, lounge with bar, fireplace and flat-screen TV, multi-purpose room, catering kitchen, courtyard and entertaining terrace for receptions and gatherings, resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, barbecue pavilion, and much more. Minutes away from airport. Newport beach, South coast plaza, restaurants, UCI, H Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Nolita have any available units?
1410 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1410 Nolita have?
Some of 1410 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1410 Nolita offer parking?
No, 1410 Nolita does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1410 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1410 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
