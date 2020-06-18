1410 Nolita

Amenities

Almost Fully Furnished Brand New two-bedroom, single-story condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine Business Center (furniture is negotiable). Living space includes great room, dining room, outdoor deck off the great room, and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space. The master suite and secondary bedroom come equipped with a walk-in closet. This 2.2-acre community centerpiece features an approximately 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle, including state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio, lounge with bar, fireplace and flat-screen TV, multi-purpose room, catering kitchen, courtyard and entertaining terrace for receptions and gatherings, resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, barbecue pavilion, and much more. Minutes away from airport. Newport beach, South coast plaza, restaurants, UCI, H Market.