Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car-garage, - enclosed private Patio, - all appliances including fridge & washer/dryer. - new paint - granite countertops - walk-in closet - hard flooring (no carpets) - IRVINE - Westpark 2 - $2,600/month - Utilities are by tenants - security deposit $2,600 - need good credit and proof of income I am the owner. If you are interested, pls. contact me via txt or call