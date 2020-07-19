All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1403 Abelia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1403 Abelia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Abelia

1403 Abelia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1403 Abelia, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Tri-level condo located in Columbus Groove community. Two bedrooms ans 2 bathroom and a powder room with open floor plan.
The units include; refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Upgrades include freshly paint, granite counter-tops, custom kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room and living room, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups. Plenty of parking in front of the unit. Community amenities include; swimming pool, children pool, spa, clubhouse, playground, basketball courts, and BBQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Abelia have any available units?
1403 Abelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1403 Abelia have?
Some of 1403 Abelia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Abelia currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Abelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Abelia pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Abelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1403 Abelia offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Abelia offers parking.
Does 1403 Abelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Abelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Abelia have a pool?
Yes, 1403 Abelia has a pool.
Does 1403 Abelia have accessible units?
No, 1403 Abelia does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Abelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Abelia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Abelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Abelia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology