1403 Abelia

Tri-level condo located in Columbus Groove community. Two bedrooms ans 2 bathroom and a powder room with open floor plan.

The units include; refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Upgrades include freshly paint, granite counter-tops, custom kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room and living room, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups. Plenty of parking in front of the unit. Community amenities include; swimming pool, children pool, spa, clubhouse, playground, basketball courts, and BBQ area.