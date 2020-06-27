14 Sedgewick

Amenities

Excellent lease opportunity for this incredible San Mateo Plan 1 home located in the desirable community of Stonegate. Home kept in beautiful condition with a spacious open floor plan. Chef’s kitchen has large sized island, white wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Additional features include bonus tech center in living room area, plush carpet, upgraded tile floors, and electrical car charger in garage. Master bedroom suite has sizeable bathroom with double sink vanities and granite countertops. Low maintenance backyard professionally landscaped for relaxation and entertaining. Close proximity to Woodbury Towne Center and Irvine Distinguished Unified Schools.