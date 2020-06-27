All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

14 Sedgewick

14 Sedgewick · No Longer Available
Location

14 Sedgewick, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent lease opportunity for this incredible San Mateo Plan 1 home located in the desirable community of Stonegate. Home kept in beautiful condition with a spacious open floor plan. Chef’s kitchen has large sized island, white wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Additional features include bonus tech center in living room area, plush carpet, upgraded tile floors, and electrical car charger in garage. Master bedroom suite has sizeable bathroom with double sink vanities and granite countertops. Low maintenance backyard professionally landscaped for relaxation and entertaining. Close proximity to Woodbury Towne Center and Irvine Distinguished Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Sedgewick have any available units?
14 Sedgewick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Sedgewick have?
Some of 14 Sedgewick's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Sedgewick currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sedgewick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sedgewick pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sedgewick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Sedgewick offer parking?
Yes, 14 Sedgewick offers parking.
Does 14 Sedgewick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Sedgewick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sedgewick have a pool?
No, 14 Sedgewick does not have a pool.
Does 14 Sedgewick have accessible units?
No, 14 Sedgewick does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sedgewick have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Sedgewick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Sedgewick have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Sedgewick does not have units with air conditioning.
