Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE

14 Santa Victoria Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

14 Santa Victoria Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful detached home in quiet and prime location of Westpark II. Light & bright with vaulted ceiling in Living room. Brand new remodeled kitchen with European style white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and recessed lights opens to dinning area and family room. Plantation shutters throughout. Open spacious family room with fireplace. Large master suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, double vanities, separate tub and shower. Two secondary bedroom upstairs with crown molding. Full size driveway and gated front court yard. Professional designed back & side yard. Enjoy all the amenities of Westpark. Close to award winning Plaza Vista School, parks, pools, tennis courts, shopping centers & freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE have any available units?
14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE have?
Some of 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE currently offering any rent specials?
14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE pet-friendly?
No, 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE offer parking?
Yes, 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE offers parking.
Does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE have a pool?
Yes, 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE has a pool.
Does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE have accessible units?
No, 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE does not have units with air conditioning.

