14 SANTA VICTORIA AISLE

Beautiful detached home in quiet and prime location of Westpark II. Light & bright with vaulted ceiling in Living room. Brand new remodeled kitchen with European style white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and recessed lights opens to dinning area and family room. Plantation shutters throughout. Open spacious family room with fireplace. Large master suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, double vanities, separate tub and shower. Two secondary bedroom upstairs with crown molding. Full size driveway and gated front court yard. Professional designed back & side yard. Enjoy all the amenities of Westpark. Close to award winning Plaza Vista School, parks, pools, tennis courts, shopping centers & freeways.