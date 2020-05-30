All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

14 Elfin

14 Elfin · No Longer Available
Location

14 Elfin, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*** Most Popular Single Level Home with 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms, Bright open floor plan with wood flooring throughout with large Living Room, Mirrored Wall, Beautiful Custom Fireplace with Skylight and Cathedral Ceiling. Formal Dining, Remodeled kitchen with custom tile and Cabinets. Newer Appliances with Microwave and Refrigerator. Large Master Bedroom with Skylight with Large Mirrored Closet. 2 other Bedroom have Mirrored Closets and Skylights. Nice Sized Enclosed Backyard Facing the best view of the Greenbelt. 2 Car Attached Garage, Fully Remodeled with Custom Cabinets, Ample storage space with 2 pull up Stairs. Washer and Dryer and Roll up Door. *** Walk to 2 Pools, 2 Spas, 2 Tennis Courts, School, Library, Park with Beautiful Lake and Shopping.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Elfin have any available units?
14 Elfin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Elfin have?
Some of 14 Elfin's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Elfin currently offering any rent specials?
14 Elfin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Elfin pet-friendly?
No, 14 Elfin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Elfin offer parking?
Yes, 14 Elfin offers parking.
Does 14 Elfin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Elfin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Elfin have a pool?
Yes, 14 Elfin has a pool.
Does 14 Elfin have accessible units?
No, 14 Elfin does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Elfin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Elfin has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Elfin have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Elfin does not have units with air conditioning.

