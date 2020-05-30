Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

*** Most Popular Single Level Home with 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms, Bright open floor plan with wood flooring throughout with large Living Room, Mirrored Wall, Beautiful Custom Fireplace with Skylight and Cathedral Ceiling. Formal Dining, Remodeled kitchen with custom tile and Cabinets. Newer Appliances with Microwave and Refrigerator. Large Master Bedroom with Skylight with Large Mirrored Closet. 2 other Bedroom have Mirrored Closets and Skylights. Nice Sized Enclosed Backyard Facing the best view of the Greenbelt. 2 Car Attached Garage, Fully Remodeled with Custom Cabinets, Ample storage space with 2 pull up Stairs. Washer and Dryer and Roll up Door. *** Walk to 2 Pools, 2 Spas, 2 Tennis Courts, School, Library, Park with Beautiful Lake and Shopping.***