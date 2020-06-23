All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14 Crockett

14 Crockett · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

14 Crockett, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to the 5 bedroom, 2.5 entertainment pool home in Northwood! - Immaculate, upgraded single family home located in the Village of Northwood. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's delight with large backyard, pool, spa, fire pit and extra large balcony. The home has been upgraded with beautiful laminate floors, scraped ceilings, dual pane windows and recessed lights throughout. Enter into a large formal living room with high vaulted ceilings. Convenient downstairs bedroom is located next to the upgraded powder room. Kitchen overlooks the family room with french doors that lead out to the backyard. Gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sink. Upstairs has three secondary bedrooms and a spacious master suite with double door entry and extra large balcony, perfect for summertime lounging. Master Bath is upgraded with dual vanity, granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, walk-in closet, tub and walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms share a hall bathroom that has been completely remodeled as well. Laundry hookups are located in the two car garage with plenty of storage. Landscaping has been improved with drought tolerant plants. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. Close to schools, shopping, 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, the Marketplace and more. NO Pets allowed.
Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4628498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Crockett have any available units?
14 Crockett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Crockett have?
Some of 14 Crockett's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Crockett currently offering any rent specials?
14 Crockett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Crockett pet-friendly?
No, 14 Crockett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Crockett offer parking?
Yes, 14 Crockett offers parking.
Does 14 Crockett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Crockett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Crockett have a pool?
Yes, 14 Crockett has a pool.
Does 14 Crockett have accessible units?
No, 14 Crockett does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Crockett have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Crockett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Crockett have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Crockett does not have units with air conditioning.
