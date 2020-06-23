14 Crockett

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to the 5 bedroom, 2.5 entertainment pool home in Northwood! - Immaculate, upgraded single family home located in the Village of Northwood. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's delight with large backyard, pool, spa, fire pit and extra large balcony. The home has been upgraded with beautiful laminate floors, scraped ceilings, dual pane windows and recessed lights throughout. Enter into a large formal living room with high vaulted ceilings. Convenient downstairs bedroom is located next to the upgraded powder room. Kitchen overlooks the family room with french doors that lead out to the backyard. Gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and sink. Upstairs has three secondary bedrooms and a spacious master suite with double door entry and extra large balcony, perfect for summertime lounging. Master Bath is upgraded with dual vanity, granite counters, upgraded cabinetry, walk-in closet, tub and walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms share a hall bathroom that has been completely remodeled as well. Laundry hookups are located in the two car garage with plenty of storage. Landscaping has been improved with drought tolerant plants. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. Close to schools, shopping, 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, the Marketplace and more. NO Pets allowed.

