14 Cigliano Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

STUNNING ITALIAN VILLA TOWNHOME in an exclusive gated community. This home is nestled in the corner of a gorgeous community and surrounded by mature and lush landscaping. Friendly owners installed wood flooring and quality carpet throughout the entire residence. The home is bright and inviting. Features extended ceilings, recessed lighting, vaulted spaces, ceiling fans, double master sinks, built-in surround sound system, and mirrored wardrobe doors. Enjoy the central gas fireplace with marble surround, and the private entry patio. The community features a stunning pool, spa, and BBQ; an outdoor oasis for summer days. The neighborhood features multiple parks with playgrounds, open spaces, and walking trails. Bikers will love the central location to the main pathways throughout the city and to the beach. You also have access to tennis courts, basketball, and soccer fields. This home is a short walk to Bill Barber Regional Park. There is a full two car extra deep garage with ample space for storage and comes with hookups for a full-sized washer and dryer. This is an incredible value in central Irvine. Enjoy free membership to the Westpark Association and Recreation center. Walk to Starbucks, Albertsons, Target, and a large number of popular restaurants. Incredible schools. Pets ok with size/breed & behavior restrictions. Must submit. Visit today!