Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14 Cigliano Aisle
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

14 Cigliano Aisle

14 Cigliano Aisle · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

14 Cigliano Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
STUNNING ITALIAN VILLA TOWNHOME in an exclusive gated community. This home is nestled in the corner of a gorgeous community and surrounded by mature and lush landscaping. Friendly owners installed wood flooring and quality carpet throughout the entire residence. The home is bright and inviting. Features extended ceilings, recessed lighting, vaulted spaces, ceiling fans, double master sinks, built-in surround sound system, and mirrored wardrobe doors. Enjoy the central gas fireplace with marble surround, and the private entry patio. The community features a stunning pool, spa, and BBQ; an outdoor oasis for summer days. The neighborhood features multiple parks with playgrounds, open spaces, and walking trails. Bikers will love the central location to the main pathways throughout the city and to the beach. You also have access to tennis courts, basketball, and soccer fields. This home is a short walk to Bill Barber Regional Park. There is a full two car extra deep garage with ample space for storage and comes with hookups for a full-sized washer and dryer. This is an incredible value in central Irvine. Enjoy free membership to the Westpark Association and Recreation center. Walk to Starbucks, Albertsons, Target, and a large number of popular restaurants. Incredible schools. Pets ok with size/breed & behavior restrictions. Must submit. Visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Cigliano Aisle have any available units?
14 Cigliano Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Cigliano Aisle have?
Some of 14 Cigliano Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Cigliano Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
14 Cigliano Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Cigliano Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Cigliano Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 14 Cigliano Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 14 Cigliano Aisle offers parking.
Does 14 Cigliano Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Cigliano Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Cigliano Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 14 Cigliano Aisle has a pool.
Does 14 Cigliano Aisle have accessible units?
No, 14 Cigliano Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Cigliano Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Cigliano Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Cigliano Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Cigliano Aisle has units with air conditioning.

