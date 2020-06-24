All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

139 Willowbend

139 Willowbend · No Longer Available
Location

139 Willowbend, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

pool
tennis court
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fully furnished beautiful home located in Prestigious University Park. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is one bedroom and one full bath in the main floor. Master bedroom is in 2nd floor and the other two bedrooms are with Jack and Jill Bathroom design. Very spacious open floor plan with large windows to provide natural lighting throughout the home. Back yard has lots of fruits and Veggies. Walking distance to award-winning University Park Elementary and Rancho San Joaquin Middle school and minutes away from University High School. Community amenities include children play area, pool & spa, tennis courts, park, all in walking distance. Easy access to shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Willowbend have any available units?
139 Willowbend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Willowbend have?
Some of 139 Willowbend's amenities include pool, tennis court, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Willowbend currently offering any rent specials?
139 Willowbend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Willowbend pet-friendly?
No, 139 Willowbend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Willowbend offer parking?
No, 139 Willowbend does not offer parking.
Does 139 Willowbend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Willowbend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Willowbend have a pool?
Yes, 139 Willowbend has a pool.
Does 139 Willowbend have accessible units?
No, 139 Willowbend does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Willowbend have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Willowbend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Willowbend have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Willowbend does not have units with air conditioning.
