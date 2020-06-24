139 Willowbend

Amenities

pool tennis court hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Fully furnished beautiful home located in Prestigious University Park. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is one bedroom and one full bath in the main floor. Master bedroom is in 2nd floor and the other two bedrooms are with Jack and Jill Bathroom design. Very spacious open floor plan with large windows to provide natural lighting throughout the home. Back yard has lots of fruits and Veggies. Walking distance to award-winning University Park Elementary and Rancho San Joaquin Middle school and minutes away from University High School. Community amenities include children play area, pool & spa, tennis courts, park, all in walking distance. Easy access to shopping centers and restaurants.