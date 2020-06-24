139 Stellar

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous Lennar Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroos 2028 square foot Live in style with the convenience of all The Great Parks Amenities, great for families with kids of all ages and enjoy the stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Walk through the front door to a Great Room style floor plan; fresh tiles throughout the kitchen and dinning area that perfectly compliment the mocha cabinetry. Summer is coming Folks! Get in this thoughtfully planned community and take advantage of all there is to offer including: Barbeques, Club house, sports court, tot lot, park area, pool and spa, and the wonderful events that often take place. Current tenants are living there but they can move out with 2 weeks notice. Please give us at least 4 hours notice before showing. Please verify all info.