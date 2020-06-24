All apartments in Irvine
139 Stellar
139 Stellar

139 Stellar · No Longer Available
Location

139 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous Lennar Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroos 2028 square foot Live in style with the convenience of all The Great Parks Amenities, great for families with kids of all ages and enjoy the stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Walk through the front door to a Great Room style floor plan; fresh tiles throughout the kitchen and dinning area that perfectly compliment the mocha cabinetry. Summer is coming Folks! Get in this thoughtfully planned community and take advantage of all there is to offer including: Barbeques, Club house, sports court, tot lot, park area, pool and spa, and the wonderful events that often take place. Current tenants are living there but they can move out with 2 weeks notice. Please give us at least 4 hours notice before showing. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Stellar have any available units?
139 Stellar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Stellar have?
Some of 139 Stellar's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Stellar currently offering any rent specials?
139 Stellar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Stellar pet-friendly?
No, 139 Stellar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Stellar offer parking?
No, 139 Stellar does not offer parking.
Does 139 Stellar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Stellar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Stellar have a pool?
Yes, 139 Stellar has a pool.
Does 139 Stellar have accessible units?
No, 139 Stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Stellar have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Stellar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Stellar have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Stellar does not have units with air conditioning.
