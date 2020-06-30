13822 SOLITAIRE Way

Amenities
NORTHWOOD BEAUTY WITH BRAND NEW FLOORS AND PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOME. This gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath single family home is in the prestigious Racquet club community of Northwood Village with award winning Irvine schools including Northwood High School. With a newer eat-in kitchen, appliances, tile entrance and new floors, this perfect family home boasts three skylights, a large walk in closet, fireplace in living room, a formal dining room, a large bonus room and a large backyard with fruit trees. The home is perfectly (not too close) located for easy access to the 5 freeway, plenty of shopping and dining at Heritage Plaza, the popular Heritage Park and Heritage Park Library. Irvine High School is less than a mile away.