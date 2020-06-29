136 interval

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

WOW! Newer home located in the Parasol Park community of the Great Park. Upgraded kitchen with marble counter tops and custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to huge living room and open patio. Wood shutters throughout with high volume ceiling and recessed lighting. Maqster bedroom features duel walk-in closets and his/hers sinks and vanity. Third floor is a giant bonus room and patio with views. Walk to swimming pools, spas, clubhouses, tennis courts, playgrounds, biking and walking trails. Sought after school districts. Conveniently located near shopping, freeway access and airport. Interior tract location within Parasol Park.