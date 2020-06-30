All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 16 2019

1350 Scholarship

1350 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious Executive Style Avenue One 1 Bedroom Residence, Featuring natural granite slab counter-tops in both the kitchen and bathroom. The home has been freshly painted and putting engineer wood floors in the living room area and the hallway. Designer European-style cabinetry and dual glazed, energy-efficient windows.
Relaxing patio with bedroom and front room access. The home also has an assigned parking space. You're just a couple of steps away from enjoying the association amenities, which include the luxury lounge, resort-style pool, spa, BBQ, picnic table areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Scholarship have any available units?
1350 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1350 Scholarship have?
Some of 1350 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1350 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1350 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1350 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1350 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1350 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.

