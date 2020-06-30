1350 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spacious Executive Style Avenue One 1 Bedroom Residence, Featuring natural granite slab counter-tops in both the kitchen and bathroom. The home has been freshly painted and putting engineer wood floors in the living room area and the hallway. Designer European-style cabinetry and dual glazed, energy-efficient windows.

Relaxing patio with bedroom and front room access. The home also has an assigned parking space. You're just a couple of steps away from enjoying the association amenities, which include the luxury lounge, resort-style pool, spa, BBQ, picnic table areas