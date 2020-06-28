135 Tidal Line

Amenities

Newly built end-unit in beautiful community of Eastwood village. Favor Helena Plan 3 with premium location at open area facing to 2 parking lots, easy parking for guests. Big yard landscaped beautifully with Travertine Tiles and plants TWO Car Garage. Nicely upgraded with all features desired as dream home. THREE Bedrooms all upstairs, 2 1/2 Baths. QUARTZ Kitchen Counter, White Kitchen Cabinetries. GAS Cook Tops. Laundry room inside the property. Tank-less Water heater, Energy Star home with lower utility bill. Community features parks, BBQ, Playground, lighted tennis court, multiple swimming pools, basketball court, and open space green trails etc. Elementary school within community. Very close to shopping centers, including grocery shopping, restaurants, cafes and banks etc within walking distance. Easy access to I-5, 133, 241 etc. No pets.