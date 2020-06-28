All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 135 Tidal Line.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
135 Tidal Line
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

135 Tidal Line

135 Tidal Line · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

135 Tidal Line, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Newly built end-unit in beautiful community of Eastwood village. Favor Helena Plan 3 with premium location at open area facing to 2 parking lots, easy parking for guests. Big yard landscaped beautifully with Travertine Tiles and plants TWO Car Garage. Nicely upgraded with all features desired as dream home. THREE Bedrooms all upstairs, 2 1/2 Baths. QUARTZ Kitchen Counter, White Kitchen Cabinetries. GAS Cook Tops. Laundry room inside the property. Tank-less Water heater, Energy Star home with lower utility bill. Community features parks, BBQ, Playground, lighted tennis court, multiple swimming pools, basketball court, and open space green trails etc. Elementary school within community. Very close to shopping centers, including grocery shopping, restaurants, cafes and banks etc within walking distance. Easy access to I-5, 133, 241 etc. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Tidal Line have any available units?
135 Tidal Line doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 135 Tidal Line have?
Some of 135 Tidal Line's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Tidal Line currently offering any rent specials?
135 Tidal Line is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Tidal Line pet-friendly?
No, 135 Tidal Line is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 135 Tidal Line offer parking?
Yes, 135 Tidal Line offers parking.
Does 135 Tidal Line have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Tidal Line does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Tidal Line have a pool?
Yes, 135 Tidal Line has a pool.
Does 135 Tidal Line have accessible units?
No, 135 Tidal Line does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Tidal Line have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Tidal Line has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Tidal Line have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Tidal Line does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology