Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Upgraded granite kitchen counter, gas cook top. Spacious two bedrooms upper End unit. Big kitchen with eating area. Spacious living room with balcony. Tenant will leave wooden bench with cushions at balcony out from the living room. Enjoy sun set ! Window at bathroom because this is end unit !! Enjoy Woodbridge association amenity pool, spa, lakes, tennis, parks and more. Excellent Irvine schools. Please make sure to close door "do not let cat out"!