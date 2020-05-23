134 Trellis Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Charming single family detached home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath and office nook in highly desirable Northwood Pointe. Located in a corner lot with many upgrades inside and out. Remodeled kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Cathedral ceiling with open, light, bright interior with shutters, stone floor and fireplace. French doors opening onto the inviting yard with beautiful landscape featuring stone and built-in BBQ. Great for entertaining friends and families. Much sought and hard to find bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Master suite is spacious with a balcony and fabulous master bath with separate tub and shower. Across the street from awards winning Canyon View Elementary School and highly academically achieved Northwood High School nearby. Close to parks, shopping, dining and entertainment. Association offering amenities like community pool, spa, tennis and play areas.