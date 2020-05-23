All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

134 Trellis Lane

134 Trellis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

134 Trellis Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Charming single family detached home with 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath and office nook in highly desirable Northwood Pointe. Located in a corner lot with many upgrades inside and out. Remodeled kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Cathedral ceiling with open, light, bright interior with shutters, stone floor and fireplace. French doors opening onto the inviting yard with beautiful landscape featuring stone and built-in BBQ. Great for entertaining friends and families. Much sought and hard to find bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Master suite is spacious with a balcony and fabulous master bath with separate tub and shower. Across the street from awards winning Canyon View Elementary School and highly academically achieved Northwood High School nearby. Close to parks, shopping, dining and entertainment. Association offering amenities like community pool, spa, tennis and play areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Trellis Lane have any available units?
134 Trellis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 134 Trellis Lane have?
Some of 134 Trellis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Trellis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 Trellis Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Trellis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 134 Trellis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Trellis Lane offer parking?
No, 134 Trellis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 134 Trellis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Trellis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Trellis Lane have a pool?
Yes, 134 Trellis Lane has a pool.
Does 134 Trellis Lane have accessible units?
No, 134 Trellis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Trellis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Trellis Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Trellis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Trellis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
