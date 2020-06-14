134 Paramount

Amenities

Prime Location !! In Beacon Park Newer 3 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage with lot of upgrades. One Master bedroom Down stairs. Great Park neighborhood Association Amenities include multi use sports court, PRIME LOCATION!! in Beacon Park Newer 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 car attached Garage, With lots of in house amenities, community consist of outdoor patio kitchen,Pool,Spa and lounge area. Walking distant to brand new Beacon Park School(K-8) & Portola High School, Access to community pools, Very conveniently located near Irvine Spectrum, Shopping malls, Bridge Access to Pavilion park and close to 5 & 133 Fwy. Tank less water heater, include refrigerator.