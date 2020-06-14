All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 134 Paramount.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
134 Paramount
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

134 Paramount

134 Paramount · (949) 254-0968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 Paramount, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prime Location !! In Beacon Park Newer 3 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage with lot of upgrades. One Master bedroom Down stairs. Great Park neighborhood Association Amenities include multi use sports court, PRIME LOCATION!! in Beacon Park Newer 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 car attached Garage, With lots of in house amenities, community consist of outdoor patio kitchen,Pool,Spa and lounge area. Walking distant to brand new Beacon Park School(K-8) & Portola High School, Access to community pools, Very conveniently located near Irvine Spectrum, Shopping malls, Bridge Access to Pavilion park and close to 5 & 133 Fwy. Tank less water heater, include refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Paramount have any available units?
134 Paramount has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Paramount have?
Some of 134 Paramount's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
134 Paramount isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Paramount pet-friendly?
No, 134 Paramount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Paramount offer parking?
Yes, 134 Paramount does offer parking.
Does 134 Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Paramount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Paramount have a pool?
Yes, 134 Paramount has a pool.
Does 134 Paramount have accessible units?
No, 134 Paramount does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Paramount have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Paramount does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Paramount have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Paramount does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 134 Paramount?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity