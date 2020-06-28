Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

134 Overbrook Available 10/01/19 Lovely 1 Bedroom with Bonus Room in Irvine! - Lovely 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Irvine's beautiful Woodbury Village. New paint and flooring throughout. Walk in through your front porch and in to the large living room with built in can lighting. Wonderful kitchen featuring breakfast bar offers plenty of storage and counter space plus matching stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Bonus room with shutters would make a great home office. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and attached bathroom featuring massive double vanity and tub shower.



Attached 1 car garage with direct access. Private laundry closet with stack washer dryer in unit. Located in the peaceful Stonegate Community with access to community pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse, parks, and sports courts. Close to the 5, 133, and 241 for easy commutes. Within minutes of plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.



Home is available for October move in with a 12 month lease and $2250 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Sorry no pets. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x104 or deanne@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



