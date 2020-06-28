All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 134 Overbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
134 Overbrook
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

134 Overbrook

134 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
134 Overbrook Available 10/01/19 Lovely 1 Bedroom with Bonus Room in Irvine! - Lovely 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Irvine's beautiful Woodbury Village. New paint and flooring throughout. Walk in through your front porch and in to the large living room with built in can lighting. Wonderful kitchen featuring breakfast bar offers plenty of storage and counter space plus matching stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Bonus room with shutters would make a great home office. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and attached bathroom featuring massive double vanity and tub shower.

Attached 1 car garage with direct access. Private laundry closet with stack washer dryer in unit. Located in the peaceful Stonegate Community with access to community pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse, parks, and sports courts. Close to the 5, 133, and 241 for easy commutes. Within minutes of plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Home is available for October move in with a 12 month lease and $2250 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Sorry no pets. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x104 or deanne@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Overbrook have any available units?
134 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 134 Overbrook have?
Some of 134 Overbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
134 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 134 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 134 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 134 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Overbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Overbrook have a pool?
Yes, 134 Overbrook has a pool.
Does 134 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 134 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Overbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Overbrook has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology