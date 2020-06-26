All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

133 Mongoose

133 Mongoose · No Longer Available
Location

133 Mongoose, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Location!!! Location!!! Location!1! Great Home Plan in Beacon Park - Rowland by Lennar! Walking to Beacon Park School k-8 and community resort-style amenities. Open floor plan with a private patio. State of the art upgrades will all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Beautiful granite counters and artistic back splash with chocolate cabinets.Gray Glazed Ceramic throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways -- Upgraded plush carpet in bedrooms and stairs. 3 Bedroom with 3.5 bath. 1 Bedroom with full bath in Downstairs. Shutter window covered. 2 car garage with epoxy floor and 2 car Guest parking near by the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Mongoose have any available units?
133 Mongoose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 133 Mongoose have?
Some of 133 Mongoose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Mongoose currently offering any rent specials?
133 Mongoose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Mongoose pet-friendly?
No, 133 Mongoose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 133 Mongoose offer parking?
Yes, 133 Mongoose offers parking.
Does 133 Mongoose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Mongoose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Mongoose have a pool?
No, 133 Mongoose does not have a pool.
Does 133 Mongoose have accessible units?
No, 133 Mongoose does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Mongoose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Mongoose has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Mongoose have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Mongoose does not have units with air conditioning.
