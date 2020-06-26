133 Mongoose

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Location!!! Location!!! Location!1! Great Home Plan in Beacon Park - Rowland by Lennar! Walking to Beacon Park School k-8 and community resort-style amenities. Open floor plan with a private patio. State of the art upgrades will all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Beautiful granite counters and artistic back splash with chocolate cabinets.Gray Glazed Ceramic throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways -- Upgraded plush carpet in bedrooms and stairs. 3 Bedroom with 3.5 bath. 1 Bedroom with full bath in Downstairs. Shutter window covered. 2 car garage with epoxy floor and 2 car Guest parking near by the garage.