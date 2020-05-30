All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:27 AM

133 Fallingstar

133 Fallingstar · (714) 757-5938
Location

133 Fallingstar, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly Desirable Two Stories Condo with 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in The Laurels Neighborhood of Woodbridge, Irvine (about 997 sf) is available for rent for $2,300/month. The Master Suite is in the first floor and the second bedroom and bathroom is in the upper.

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Living Room / Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. The Gorgeous Kitchen with upgraded finishes with Tile Flooring, Soft Close Shaker Cabinets, Quartz Counters with a Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting, and Inside Laundry Area with washer and dryer.

This Home also has a 1 Car Detached Garage, and one Parking tag which allows you park your car in parking lots. Nice Brick Patio Area Big Enough to Entertain. Located conveniently close to the Irvine Spectrum, Marketplace, Woodbridge Lake, Area Parks, Recreation and Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Fallingstar have any available units?
133 Fallingstar has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Fallingstar have?
Some of 133 Fallingstar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Fallingstar currently offering any rent specials?
133 Fallingstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Fallingstar pet-friendly?
No, 133 Fallingstar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 133 Fallingstar offer parking?
Yes, 133 Fallingstar offers parking.
Does 133 Fallingstar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Fallingstar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Fallingstar have a pool?
No, 133 Fallingstar does not have a pool.
Does 133 Fallingstar have accessible units?
No, 133 Fallingstar does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Fallingstar have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Fallingstar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Fallingstar have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Fallingstar does not have units with air conditioning.
