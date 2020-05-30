133 Fallingstar

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly Desirable Two Stories Condo with 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in The Laurels Neighborhood of Woodbridge, Irvine (about 997 sf) is available for rent for $2,300/month. The Master Suite is in the first floor and the second bedroom and bathroom is in the upper.



Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Living Room / Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. The Gorgeous Kitchen with upgraded finishes with Tile Flooring, Soft Close Shaker Cabinets, Quartz Counters with a Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting, and Inside Laundry Area with washer and dryer.



This Home also has a 1 Car Detached Garage, and one Parking tag which allows you park your car in parking lots. Nice Brick Patio Area Big Enough to Entertain. Located conveniently close to the Irvine Spectrum, Marketplace, Woodbridge Lake, Area Parks, Recreation and Much More.