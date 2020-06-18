132 Pineview

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous two level loft style one bedroom condo in the wonderful Lakes complex in Irvine. Rare end unit with high vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Central air and heat. Beautifully updated kitchen with maple shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counters, decorative glass tile backsplash, stainless steel applicances. recessed lights, garden window with custom shades, breakfast bar open to main living space. Spacious main living area with high quality Armstrong wood laminate flooring, tasteful neutral paint colors, designer modern pendant light fixture, floating wood shelves, beautiful custom window treatments, expansive glass slider leading to private patio. Patio is perfect for sipping you morning coffee or just relaxing with large umbrealla and is surrounded by mature landscaping for privacy. Laundry area and extra storage in closet off patio, washer and dryer stay. Upstairs master bedroom boasts plantation shutters, high ceilings, ceiling fan, newer carpet, walk-in closet. Cute updated bath has separate vanity/dressing area with skylight, tub/shower combo with newer tile surround, custom window shade. One covered carport space just steps from your door and plenty of guest parking. The Lakes community is a well maintained complex featuring peaceful walking paths with lakes, streams and waterfalls, pool and spa and two tennis courts. Great location in the heart of Irvine with convenient access to schools, shopping, parks and freeways.