Irvine, CA
132 Pineview
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

132 Pineview

132 Pineview · No Longer Available
Location

132 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous two level loft style one bedroom condo in the wonderful Lakes complex in Irvine. Rare end unit with high vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Central air and heat. Beautifully updated kitchen with maple shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counters, decorative glass tile backsplash, stainless steel applicances. recessed lights, garden window with custom shades, breakfast bar open to main living space. Spacious main living area with high quality Armstrong wood laminate flooring, tasteful neutral paint colors, designer modern pendant light fixture, floating wood shelves, beautiful custom window treatments, expansive glass slider leading to private patio. Patio is perfect for sipping you morning coffee or just relaxing with large umbrealla and is surrounded by mature landscaping for privacy. Laundry area and extra storage in closet off patio, washer and dryer stay. Upstairs master bedroom boasts plantation shutters, high ceilings, ceiling fan, newer carpet, walk-in closet. Cute updated bath has separate vanity/dressing area with skylight, tub/shower combo with newer tile surround, custom window shade. One covered carport space just steps from your door and plenty of guest parking. The Lakes community is a well maintained complex featuring peaceful walking paths with lakes, streams and waterfalls, pool and spa and two tennis courts. Great location in the heart of Irvine with convenient access to schools, shopping, parks and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Pineview have any available units?
132 Pineview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 132 Pineview have?
Some of 132 Pineview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Pineview currently offering any rent specials?
132 Pineview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Pineview pet-friendly?
No, 132 Pineview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 132 Pineview offer parking?
Yes, 132 Pineview offers parking.
Does 132 Pineview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Pineview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Pineview have a pool?
Yes, 132 Pineview has a pool.
Does 132 Pineview have accessible units?
No, 132 Pineview does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Pineview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Pineview has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Pineview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Pineview has units with air conditioning.
