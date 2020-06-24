1314 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

One of the best location, 3rd level, with great natural lights and privacy. Upgraded well kept one bedroom, one bath at a luxury resort style community of Avenue One. Convenient 2nd floor parking, inside laundry, private balcony, open floor plan. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included. Association amenities: security, onsite management, pool, spa, indoor basketball court, gym, BBQ, playground, walking trial and bike trail. Nearby UCI, EZ access to Fwys, minutes from Fashion Island and beach. Over 200 Sqft storage available for lease, separately.