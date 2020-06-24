All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

1314 Scholarship

1314 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
One of the best location, 3rd level, with great natural lights and privacy. Upgraded well kept one bedroom, one bath at a luxury resort style community of Avenue One. Convenient 2nd floor parking, inside laundry, private balcony, open floor plan. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included. Association amenities: security, onsite management, pool, spa, indoor basketball court, gym, BBQ, playground, walking trial and bike trail. Nearby UCI, EZ access to Fwys, minutes from Fashion Island and beach. Over 200 Sqft storage available for lease, separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Scholarship have any available units?
1314 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1314 Scholarship have?
Some of 1314 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1314 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1314 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1314 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1314 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1314 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
