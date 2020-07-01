131 Oxford

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Walking to UCI campus! Remodelled Largest End Unit on Greenbelt in University Town Center's Columbia Square w/2 Large Bedrooms Each W/Own Private Full Bath Up; Guest Bath Down;All windows view onto wide greenblt. Sunny Southern exposures; New lite carpeting and tile throughout; Refinished Oak Cabinetry; Extra-large kitchen w/beautiful granite countertops including breakfast bar; Recessed lighting thruout; new contemporary paint; French doors open out to private, enclosed patio. New interior doors and hardware;conveniently located within one block of Campus Plaza shopping center;one block to nationally-ranked University High School;across from UC Irvine and within award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary School;The best schools at an incredibly affordable price!Ready to move into! Located within one block to Campus Plaza Shopping Center (you can walk if you want to!) *Within award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary *One Block to nationally-ranked University High *Across from prestigious U.C. Irvine *Within a few blocks to the University Center where you can shop at Trader Joe's, enjoy a latte or a chai tea at Pete' Coffee and Tea, wolf down an incredible In 'n Out burger.