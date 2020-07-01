All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 131 Oxford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
131 Oxford
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

131 Oxford

131 Oxford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

131 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Walking to UCI campus! Remodelled Largest End Unit on Greenbelt in University Town Center's Columbia Square w/2 Large Bedrooms Each W/Own Private Full Bath Up; Guest Bath Down;All windows view onto wide greenblt. Sunny Southern exposures; New lite carpeting and tile throughout; Refinished Oak Cabinetry; Extra-large kitchen w/beautiful granite countertops including breakfast bar; Recessed lighting thruout; new contemporary paint; French doors open out to private, enclosed patio. New interior doors and hardware;conveniently located within one block of Campus Plaza shopping center;one block to nationally-ranked University High School;across from UC Irvine and within award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary School;The best schools at an incredibly affordable price!Ready to move into! Located within one block to Campus Plaza Shopping Center (you can walk if you want to!) *Within award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary *One Block to nationally-ranked University High *Across from prestigious U.C. Irvine *Within a few blocks to the University Center where you can shop at Trader Joe's, enjoy a latte or a chai tea at Pete' Coffee and Tea, wolf down an incredible In 'n Out burger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Oxford have any available units?
131 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 131 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
131 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 131 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 131 Oxford offer parking?
No, 131 Oxford does not offer parking.
Does 131 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Oxford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Oxford have a pool?
No, 131 Oxford does not have a pool.
Does 131 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 131 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Oxford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology