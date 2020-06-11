All apartments in Irvine
131 Arden
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

131 Arden

131 Arden · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

131 Arden, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Northwood Pointe Single Family Home with the best location. Very close Distance to Both California Distinguished School / NCLB National Blue Ribbon School Canyon View Elementary( ( 0.5 mile approximately) and Gold Ribbon School Northwood High School (1 mile; ranked #8 best high school in California, top 25 in America. Light and Bright**with extra long drive way, epoxy flooring in garage, 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with separate Formal Living room and dining room, open floor plan with big island in kitchen***Beautiful wood-grain tiles throughout downstairs of the house, Wood Shutters, upgraded carpet, refrigerator, washer/dryer included. ****walk-in pantry room, extra closet, and an office niche area downstairs. Master and one other bedroom spacious with two different walk-in closets. Very good size rooms. Dual sinks in upstairs Bathrooms, and Master Bath has separate Roman tub and shower. House comes with home warranty plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Arden have any available units?
131 Arden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 131 Arden have?
Some of 131 Arden's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Arden currently offering any rent specials?
131 Arden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Arden pet-friendly?
No, 131 Arden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 131 Arden offer parking?
Yes, 131 Arden offers parking.
Does 131 Arden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Arden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Arden have a pool?
No, 131 Arden does not have a pool.
Does 131 Arden have accessible units?
No, 131 Arden does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Arden have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Arden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Arden have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Arden does not have units with air conditioning.
