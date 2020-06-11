Amenities
Northwood Pointe Single Family Home with the best location. Very close Distance to Both California Distinguished School / NCLB National Blue Ribbon School Canyon View Elementary( ( 0.5 mile approximately) and Gold Ribbon School Northwood High School (1 mile; ranked #8 best high school in California, top 25 in America. Light and Bright**with extra long drive way, epoxy flooring in garage, 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with separate Formal Living room and dining room, open floor plan with big island in kitchen***Beautiful wood-grain tiles throughout downstairs of the house, Wood Shutters, upgraded carpet, refrigerator, washer/dryer included. ****walk-in pantry room, extra closet, and an office niche area downstairs. Master and one other bedroom spacious with two different walk-in closets. Very good size rooms. Dual sinks in upstairs Bathrooms, and Master Bath has separate Roman tub and shower. House comes with home warranty plan.