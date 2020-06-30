All apartments in Irvine
1303 Reggio Aisle

1303 Reggio Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Reggio Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Quiet and charming two bedrooms, two bathrooms condo located in the highly desirable Aventura/Westpark community. Upper level living space includes cozy fireplace, flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms, carpeted staircase, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms with shower in tub. Enjoy your coffee on the balcony off the living room. Attached two single-door garages with extra space in-between two garages. Located in the heart of Irvine and close to Award Winning Plaza Vista Elementary School. Community amenities include pools, tennis courts, and playground. Close to I-5 and I-405 Fwys, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Reggio Aisle have any available units?
1303 Reggio Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1303 Reggio Aisle have?
Some of 1303 Reggio Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Reggio Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Reggio Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Reggio Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Reggio Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1303 Reggio Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Reggio Aisle offers parking.
Does 1303 Reggio Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Reggio Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Reggio Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Reggio Aisle has a pool.
Does 1303 Reggio Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1303 Reggio Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Reggio Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Reggio Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Reggio Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Reggio Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

