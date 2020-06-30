1303 Reggio Aisle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Quiet and charming two bedrooms, two bathrooms condo located in the highly desirable Aventura/Westpark community. Upper level living space includes cozy fireplace, flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms, carpeted staircase, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms with shower in tub. Enjoy your coffee on the balcony off the living room. Attached two single-door garages with extra space in-between two garages. Located in the heart of Irvine and close to Award Winning Plaza Vista Elementary School. Community amenities include pools, tennis courts, and playground. Close to I-5 and I-405 Fwys, shops, and restaurants.