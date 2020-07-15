1303 Abelia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Partially furnished end unit townhome in amenity rich Columbus Grove in Irvine! 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths in 1402 square feet of light and bright living space. Located right next to the famous Mountains to Sea Trail.



Attached 2 car garage on the 1st floor. 2nd floor would greet you with smooth floorplan from living and dining to kitchen areas, plus balcony directly off dining room, gives the home its bright and open, roomy atmosphere. 3rd floor has 2 master suites each has its own bath.



Award winning Irvine schools district, Westpark and Culverdale Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Irvine High School. The amenities within the community include a swimming pool, spa, green space and BBQ area.



Conveniently situated at the heart of Irvine, close to Bill Barber Park, City Hall, The District, Tustin Marketplace and Diamond Jamboree.