Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

1303 Abelia

1303 Abelia · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Abelia, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Partially furnished end unit townhome in amenity rich Columbus Grove in Irvine! 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths in 1402 square feet of light and bright living space. Located right next to the famous Mountains to Sea Trail.

Attached 2 car garage on the 1st floor. 2nd floor would greet you with smooth floorplan from living and dining to kitchen areas, plus balcony directly off dining room, gives the home its bright and open, roomy atmosphere. 3rd floor has 2 master suites each has its own bath.

Award winning Irvine schools district, Westpark and Culverdale Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Irvine High School. The amenities within the community include a swimming pool, spa, green space and BBQ area.

Conveniently situated at the heart of Irvine, close to Bill Barber Park, City Hall, The District, Tustin Marketplace and Diamond Jamboree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Abelia have any available units?
1303 Abelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1303 Abelia have?
Some of 1303 Abelia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Abelia currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Abelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Abelia pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Abelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1303 Abelia offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Abelia offers parking.
Does 1303 Abelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Abelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Abelia have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Abelia has a pool.
Does 1303 Abelia have accessible units?
No, 1303 Abelia does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Abelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Abelia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Abelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Abelia does not have units with air conditioning.
