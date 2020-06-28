All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 130 island coral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
130 island coral
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

130 island coral

130 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

130 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Now Offered for Lease is a Home where nobody lived before located in The Jasmin Neighborhood of Cypress Village in Irvine. Looks like a model home with lots of upgrades including a nicely upgraded Kitchen with all the bells and whistles, custom Curtains on the Big Windows, Ceramic Tile Floors that looks like Wood. Very nicely landscaped yard with concrete and planters surrounding the yard. Crystal grey color paint which makes this Home Modern and Cozy! **SPECIAL PROMOTION: 1ST MONTH RENT IS FREE**. This would make it $3,758 / month..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 island coral have any available units?
130 island coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 130 island coral currently offering any rent specials?
130 island coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 island coral pet-friendly?
No, 130 island coral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 island coral offer parking?
No, 130 island coral does not offer parking.
Does 130 island coral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 island coral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 island coral have a pool?
No, 130 island coral does not have a pool.
Does 130 island coral have accessible units?
No, 130 island coral does not have accessible units.
Does 130 island coral have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 island coral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 island coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 island coral does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology