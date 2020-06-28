130 island coral

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Now Offered for Lease is a Home where nobody lived before located in The Jasmin Neighborhood of Cypress Village in Irvine. Looks like a model home with lots of upgrades including a nicely upgraded Kitchen with all the bells and whistles, custom Curtains on the Big Windows, Ceramic Tile Floors that looks like Wood. Very nicely landscaped yard with concrete and planters surrounding the yard. Crystal grey color paint which makes this Home Modern and Cozy! **SPECIAL PROMOTION: 1ST MONTH RENT IS FREE**. This would make it $3,758 / month..