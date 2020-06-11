All apartments in Irvine
130 Cartier Aisle

130 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

130 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Professional upscale & highly desirable neighborhood in Northwood Villas community. One of the best locations in the community with greenbelt views. This charming 2 story home features 3 spacious bedrooms, one bedroom is downstairs, 3 full bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, updated kitchen with granite counter top, spacious living room with a high vaulted ceiling, dining room and a nook area. Living room and nook leading to gorgeous and private patio where you can enjoy the morning sun. Master bedroom with high vaulted ceiling, master bathroom with skylight and two large closets with mirrored doors. Property backs to a greenbelt (no neighbors behind you). Laundry on the first Floor with direct access to a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy luxury amenities to include barbecue areas, parks, and pools. This home is near the famous Jeffrey Trail, belongs to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and is just minutes from the highly sought out Woodbury/Cypress village shopping center, Irvine Spectrum, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.

*Property is fully furnished, can be leased with or without furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
130 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 130 Cartier Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
130 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 130 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 130 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 130 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 130 Cartier Aisle has a pool.
Does 130 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 130 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Cartier Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

