130 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Professional upscale & highly desirable neighborhood in Northwood Villas community. One of the best locations in the community with greenbelt views. This charming 2 story home features 3 spacious bedrooms, one bedroom is downstairs, 3 full bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, updated kitchen with granite counter top, spacious living room with a high vaulted ceiling, dining room and a nook area. Living room and nook leading to gorgeous and private patio where you can enjoy the morning sun. Master bedroom with high vaulted ceiling, master bathroom with skylight and two large closets with mirrored doors. Property backs to a greenbelt (no neighbors behind you). Laundry on the first Floor with direct access to a 2 car attached garage. Enjoy luxury amenities to include barbecue areas, parks, and pools. This home is near the famous Jeffrey Trail, belongs to the award winning Irvine Unified School District and is just minutes from the highly sought out Woodbury/Cypress village shopping center, Irvine Spectrum, Kaiser Permanente, John Wayne Airport, 5 FWY, 133 & 241 Toll Roads, and Irvine Metro Link Train Station.



*Property is fully furnished, can be leased with or without furniture.