13 Penny Pines Available 03/01/19 Wonderful Upgraded Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Irvine! - Wonderful upgraded remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom detached home on cul-de-sac, Newer doubled pane windows have good insulation., office/den, upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite counters & brand new stainless steel appliances. All brand new carpeted bedrooms with all brand new tile floors. Also has attached 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Walking distance to assigned Irvine schools K-12 grades. Restaurants, shops and 99 Ranch are close too. Gardener & HOA dues are included in the rent.



