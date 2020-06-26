All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

13 Brookfield

13 Brookfield · No Longer Available
Location

13 Brookfield, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 2 Bedroom Condo in Irvine! - Check out this amazing 3D tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KSYVKvdfQpm

Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Irvine's wonderful Woodbridge Village! New paint to be done once vacant! Warm wood flooring throughout home. Wonderful kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space with the attached dining area opening up to the beautiful back yard. Both spacious bedrooms upstairs.

Located in Irvine's wonderful Woodbridge Village with access to the lake and local amenities. Community pool, park, and tennis courts just a short walk away. Close to the 5, 405, and 133 for easy commutes. Plenty of dining shopping and entertainment options available within a few minutes of home.

Home is available for move in 07/01/2019 with a 12 month lease and $2200 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule showing please email showings@rpmcoast.com. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. No smoking community. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4961141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Brookfield have any available units?
13 Brookfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13 Brookfield have?
Some of 13 Brookfield's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Brookfield currently offering any rent specials?
13 Brookfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Brookfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Brookfield is pet friendly.
Does 13 Brookfield offer parking?
No, 13 Brookfield does not offer parking.
Does 13 Brookfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Brookfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Brookfield have a pool?
Yes, 13 Brookfield has a pool.
Does 13 Brookfield have accessible units?
No, 13 Brookfield does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Brookfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Brookfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Brookfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Brookfield does not have units with air conditioning.
