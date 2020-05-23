129 Silverado

Amenities

Beautiful 2 BD 1.5 BA Upscale Condominium, Portola Springs - This gorgeous upstairs condominium in the beautiful Portola Springs community in the city of Irvine is now available to lease. Featuring a spacious master suite with generous walk in closet complete with built in organizer, master bath with dual vanities, shower, tub & separate water closet, second bedroom that is currently utilized as an office/den space, a generously appointed kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave, plentiful pantry space, peninsula giving way to an open concept living space with fireplace, recessed can lighting, upstairs laundry center, tankless water heater, garage parking. Community parks & playgrounds and the highly sought after Irvine school district make this home a hit!



No Pets Allowed



