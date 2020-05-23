All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

129 Silverado

129 Silverado · No Longer Available
Location

129 Silverado, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 2 BD 1.5 BA Upscale Condominium, Portola Springs - This gorgeous upstairs condominium in the beautiful Portola Springs community in the city of Irvine is now available to lease. Featuring a spacious master suite with generous walk in closet complete with built in organizer, master bath with dual vanities, shower, tub & separate water closet, second bedroom that is currently utilized as an office/den space, a generously appointed kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave, plentiful pantry space, peninsula giving way to an open concept living space with fireplace, recessed can lighting, upstairs laundry center, tankless water heater, garage parking. Community parks & playgrounds and the highly sought after Irvine school district make this home a hit!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5340371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Silverado have any available units?
129 Silverado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 129 Silverado have?
Some of 129 Silverado's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
129 Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Silverado pet-friendly?
No, 129 Silverado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 129 Silverado offer parking?
Yes, 129 Silverado offers parking.
Does 129 Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Silverado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Silverado have a pool?
No, 129 Silverado does not have a pool.
Does 129 Silverado have accessible units?
No, 129 Silverado does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Silverado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Silverado has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Silverado have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Silverado does not have units with air conditioning.

