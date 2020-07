Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Santa Clara Plan 2 Town home is a Highly desired single level living area with open floor plan. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The unit has 12 foot ceilings and has a nice long large balcony off of the main living room. New Refrig, New Micro wave. Home comes with a stackable washer and dryer, two car garage attached to unit ( direct access to the home). Close to the Stonegate elmentary school. Community has resort style amenities.