129 city square

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Centrally located with easy access to the 55, 405 and 73 freeways for a get anywhere commute.The brand new Meritage Homes is premiere Southern California’s first Zero Net Energy townhome community in the heart of the Irvine Business Complex. Upgraded energy saving appliances in these homes are included - washer and electric heat pump dryer, refrigerator and Kitchenaid® induction cooktop with double oven as well as a 4KW Solar Panel.The 3 stories condo offers one bedroom/bathroom in the first floor, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in the 3rd floor. The property offers Fridge, Washer and Dryer.