129 Annuals

Brand new Tristania plan 3 property with grand wide open view! Excellent corner location overlooking the central community park. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath and a epoxy coated 2 car garage and plenty of guest parking on the street, the condo provides extra space indoor and outdoor. Community amenities includes but not limited to parks, pool. spa, bbq, tot lot and club house. Great Park Ice skating rink, Easy access to I-5 and 133 freeway. 10-12 minutes to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, UCI, IVC, John Wayne Airport and 405 business District.