129 Annuals
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

129 Annuals

129 Annuals · No Longer Available
Location

129 Annuals, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Brand new Tristania plan 3 property with grand wide open view! Excellent corner location overlooking the central community park. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath and a epoxy coated 2 car garage and plenty of guest parking on the street, the condo provides extra space indoor and outdoor. Community amenities includes but not limited to parks, pool. spa, bbq, tot lot and club house. Great Park Ice skating rink, Easy access to I-5 and 133 freeway. 10-12 minutes to Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, UCI, IVC, John Wayne Airport and 405 business District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Annuals have any available units?
129 Annuals doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 129 Annuals have?
Some of 129 Annuals's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Annuals currently offering any rent specials?
129 Annuals is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Annuals pet-friendly?
No, 129 Annuals is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 129 Annuals offer parking?
Yes, 129 Annuals offers parking.
Does 129 Annuals have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Annuals does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Annuals have a pool?
Yes, 129 Annuals has a pool.
Does 129 Annuals have accessible units?
No, 129 Annuals does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Annuals have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Annuals has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Annuals have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Annuals does not have units with air conditioning.
